Second Boston Pops Holiday Concert Added at Providence Performing Arts Center

Keith Lockhart will conduct two shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
Second Boston Pops Holiday Concert Added at Providence Performing Arts Center Image
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that, due to popular demand, a second performance of the Boston Pops Holiday Concert with conductor Keith Lockhart will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 3 p.m., in addition to the previously scheduled 8 p.m. concert.

The Boston Pops Holiday Concerts, conducted by Keith Lockhart, will play two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The concerts will feature the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra performing holiday favorites including their signature “Sleigh Ride,” new seasonal arrangements, and a traditional Holiday Sing-Along with the Metropolitan Chorale.

The PPAC Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 2 through Saturday, October 4. Regular hours resume Monday, October 6: Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tickets start at $74.50 (inclusive of fees; subject to change). Group sales for 10 or more may contact Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org.

Tickets for the newly added matinee will go on sale Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).




