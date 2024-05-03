Seaglass Theater Company to Present STARS & STRIPES This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On May 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM and 4:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Stars & Stripes at Gallery X in the Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford. The performances are part of #ArtWeekSouthCoast, a celebration of over 50+ unique and creative artistic experiences across the region.

In the spirit of an old-fashioned USO show, Seaglass Theater Company presents a concert of rousing patriotic numbers and timeless classics celebrating the men and women who have served our country. Be transported back to the USO clubs of yesteryear, where servicemen got a ham sandwich, a cup of coffee, and a dance with a pretty girl before shipping off to war. Enjoy patriotic songs and dance hall favorites from "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" to "God Bless America" to "The Sound of Silence" with a live band and professional singers.

The concert stars Emily Harmon, Marcus Huber, Chris Hunter, Kristin Lawler, Anthony Pilcher, and Kaileigh Riess, with Paul Soper as the Emcee, and Alexander Breault and Patrice Tiedemann as featured performers. Music Director Matthew Larson leads the performances.

"We are thrilled to present Stars & Stripes on Armed Forces Day, this time at Gallery X-New Bedford's community art gallery. Our talented cast performs songs from World War II through the Vietnam era, and there is something for everyone to enjoy...it's an event not to be missed!" says Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

Tickets range from $25-30.00 and may be purchased online at https://starsandstripes2024.eventbrite.com

Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at

Gallery X a half hour before each performance.

For more information, please visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.

