SOUL ON THE MOVE Brings House Music To New Bedford's Abolition Row Park in August

Free community dance event will feature WAMPTRONICA and celebrate Indigenous and Diasporic rhythms.

Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc. will present SOUL on the MOVE: House Music in the Park on Thursday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. in New Bedford’s Abolition Row Park. The free, all-ages event transforms the historic space into a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and community.

Blending the ancestral rhythms of the African Diaspora and Indigenous traditions with modern house beats, the event features WAMPTRONICA—a cutting-edge music and media collective known for their genre-blurring, high-energy sets. Drawing from Cape Verdean, West Indian, Latino, and African musical forms alongside disco, jazz, and soul, the group is redefining contemporary dance music with a sense of cultural reverence and innovation.

“House music is a latter-day soul dance tradition,” said Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, Artistic Director of Oversoul Theatre Collective and a founding member of WAMPTRONICA. “This isn’t just a performance—it’s a celebration of living culture, a reclaiming of joy, and a reminder that the heartbeat of our communities is alive and well.”

Set in a neighborhood once home to Black abolitionists and early Cape Verdean families, SOUL on the MOVE reclaims public space for joy and cultural expression. The evening promises a mix of live performance, communal dance, and liberation-in-motion.




