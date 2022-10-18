SIX THE MUSICAL To Perform At The Providence Performing Arts Center 2022/2023 Gala Celebration

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that PPAC's 2022/2023 Gala Celebration features a performance of the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30P; the Gala Celebration will follow.



To purchase tickets to the Gala Celebration, please contact Donna Santos at dsantos@ppacri.org



SIX plays the Providence Performing Arts Centers for a limited two-week engagement, April 11 - 23, 2023. In Providence, SIX anchors the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



Singleton said, "PPAC's Gala Celebration is one of our leading events of the season; it is only fitting that SIX have a starring role as this year's Gala performance. Everyone is welcome at our Gala Celebration! It's your chance to dress up a little, see a great Broadway show, and enjoy some delicious food from our stellar sponsor restaurants and catering companies after the show."

The Gala Celebration is PPAC's annual fundraiser for their community outreach and engagement programming; these include the NEW Ocean State Star Awards, Experience PPAC, Arts Showcase, ARTS Scholarships, Disney Musicals in Schools, Seats for Service Members, From Books to Broadway, and more. Dana Brazil, Director of Outreach and Engagement, said, "These programs have a positive impact on children's lives by inspiring creativity and imagination, building communication skills, and developing self-confidence, among many other benefits."

An on-sale date for SIX will be announced. Tickets for SIX are currently available via pro-rated subscriptions by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787) or for groups of 10 or more by calling 401.574.3162.

The Boelyn Tour cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be its opening night, is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour will launch this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide, and Wellington.

Please visit www.ppacri.org/SIX to view the SIX performance schedule.