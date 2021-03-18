Ringo Starr Announces Revised Ringo And His All Star Band Tour Dates

Ringo Starr announced today that his Spring 2021 North American tour, which includes a Sunday, June 13, 2021 concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has been rescheduled to 2022. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will now perform at PPAC on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The PPAC Box Office will send current ticketholders new tickets for the Sunday, June 12, 2022 concert. No further action is needed; however, if you have any questions, please call the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org . The PPAC Box Office window is closed until further notice. PPAC Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P.

Almost a year ago today Ringo Starr announced that he would have to postpone his Ringo and His All Starr Band tour which featured Steve Lukather , Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. In these unprecedented times we have all become accustomed to our plans changing, and today Ringo confirmed that he is again rescheduling his upcoming All Starr Band tour dates out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of fans, crew, and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They'll be no touring this year," as Ringo told fans in his latest video update. "At the end of last year when we moved the tour to 2021 who would have thought this would be still going on. While I've had my vaccine, big gatherings are not yet safe and too many people will still be at risk. So we will be moving the tour once again - this time to 2022. I miss playing live music and I miss our peace and loving audiences so much. I can't wait to get back out there, but it doesn't make sense to go until it is safe for everyone and we can relax and really enjoy being together."

