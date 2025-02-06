Review: THE CHER SHOW at Providence Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Providence Performing Arts Center presents ‘The Cher Show,’ the stylish, spirited Tony-winning jukebox musical that playfully and spectacularly recounts the six decade-long, multi-hyphenated career of the cherished musical diva, Academy Award-winning actress, and fashion icon.

With book by Rick Elice, choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and direction by Casey Hushion, ‘The Cher Show’ is a veritable extravaganza of familiar hit songs, contagiously energetic dance numbers, and colorful, deliciously over-the-top costumes—courtesy of industry maven, Bob Mackie.

In a cheeky, clever retelling, Cher is portrayed by not just one or two, but three different actresses who interact with each other throughout the production, offering encouragement and advice, and more importantly, reminding their alter egos of past mistakes.

Morgan Scott masterfully portrays the older, wiser Cher, whom audiences know today. Nicknamed “Star,” Scott delivers Cher’s trademark wit and sarcasm with such amusing, impressive exactitude that her speech could easily be mistaken for the legend herself. Meanwhile, her renditions of the classics “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves,” and “I Found Someone,” are remarkable, and she brings the house down with “The Way of Love.”

An eloquent, enthusiastic Ella Perez plays the adorably nervous, teenage Cher (“Babe”) who at 16 meets Sonny Bono (Lorenzo Pugliese) to form one of the most famous duos in musical history. Perez’s exemplary performance personifies the fledgling singer’s innocence and serenity, and has a dazzling voice to match, with show-stopping versions of the beloved duet, “I Got You Babe”—accompanied by her co-star, Pugliese—and “The Beat Goes On.”

Catherine Ariale (“Lady”) perfectly and elegantly embodies the sassy, sexy Cher of the 70s, who becomes a household name and a reluctant albeit successful comedian with “The Sonny & Cher Show,” and later on takes Vegas by storm. Ariale pointedly gives the audience its first glimpse into Cher as a solo talent and competent businesswoman, and her voice shines through with “Bang Bang” and “Strong Enough” (accompanied by Scott).

Pugliese is a dead-ringer for Sonny in both stature and sound, and his superb performance delivers just the right amount of charm and savvy, coupled with ruthless ambition. Other noteworthy supporting cast members include Kristin Rose Kelleher, radiant as Cher’s mother, Georgia, and a hoot as Lucille Ball; Tyler Pirrung, splendid as the suave, innovative Bob Mackie; and an impish, engaging Zack Zaromatidis as musician (and Cher’s second husband) Gregg Allman.

‘The Cher Show’ is a bustling, picturesque, highly entertaining tribute to a celebrated siren of song.

‘The Cher Show’ runs through February 6th at Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit www.ppacri.org.

Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography

Reader Reviews