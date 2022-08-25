Review: Stylish KINKY BOOTS at Theatre By The Sea

Theatre By The Sea brings the summer season to a close with its colorful, energetic and undeniably endearing production of "Kinky Boots," a musical about following your heart, finding your passion, and learning to love and accept everyone as they are.

With music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" premiered on Broadway in 2013 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score. I had the pleasure of seeing it in New York back then, and after having now experienced it again here in Rhode Island, I can gleefully proclaim that it has only gotten better with age.

Despite the title, "Kinky Boots" is about a whole lot more than what we wear on our feet. Granted, the boots themselves make quite a splash, but the story centers around two men from completely different worlds who meet by accident and come to learn that they aren't all that different.

Charlie Price, portrayed by a criminally charismatic Luke Hamilton, has just started his new life in London with fiancée, Nicola (a steely Etta Grover), when he learns of his father's death and is summoned back to his small hometown of Northampton to run his family's shoe factory. No sooner does Charlie learn that the business is hanging by a thread when he fortuitously crosses paths with Lola (Julian Malone), a no-nonsense drag queen, whose expensive albeit cheaply made high heels can't support her manly figure. When Charlie discovers there's an underserved market for men who will pay a small fortune for well-designed, thigh-high boots, he joins forces with Lola to keep the factory afloat and take the shoe industry by storm, all the way to the Milan runway.

Under the stylish direction of Kevin P. Hill, as the audience becomes better acquainted with Charlie and Lola (aka Simon), both men learn to better understand themselves. For someone who couldn't wait to escape Northampton, Charlie inherently understands that home is where the heart is. Meanwhile, Lola reluctantly agrees to stick around to help launch their joint business venture and rediscovers the meaning of friendship and loyalty. Hamilton and Malone both shine brightly during their respective solo numbers ("Soul Of A Man," "Hold Me In Your Heart"), but their touching duet, "Not My Father's Son," is my personal favorite.

While there are important lessons to be learned from this production, there is equally as much fun to be had. Malone owns the stage with Lola's sexy strut, brazen disposition and Gregg Barnes' spectacular costumes. Show-stopping numbers include "Sex Is In The Heel" and "Everybody Say Yeah," where Lola is accompanied by the Angels (Tyler Dema, Ricky Loftus George, Jaye Jackson, Pablo Pernia, Wyatt Slone, Stephen Vaught), her fabulous posse of fellow drag queens. Hill's choreography, Lauper's music and Malone's magnificent voice make for a veritable carnival on stage.

Supporting cast members worthy of special mention include Lauren, the smitten factory worker crushing on Charlie, played by an adorably feisty Audrey Belle Adams, and the witty, wisecracking James Fairchild as Don, the factory's resident rascal.

The show ends on the highest of notes with the finale, "Raise You Up/Just Be," which is best described as a tidal wave of joyous inspiration. "Kinky Boots" at Theatre By The Sea is the quintessential cure to the end-of-summertime blues.

KINKY BOOTS, directed by Kevin P. Hill, runs through September 11, 2022 at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.