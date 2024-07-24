Review: R.U.R. (ROSSUM'S UNIVERSAL ROBOTS) at Head Trick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Head Trick Theatre’s captivating, well-acted production of Karel Čapek’s unsettling play, ‘R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots),’ tackles the age-old question, “What happens when machines outnumber humans?”

Written in 1920 and translated by David Wyllie, ‘R.U.R.’ imagines a future where robots do everything, leaving humans the ability to live a life of complete leisure. While this concept may not seem all that far-fetched, or altogether unfamiliar (Will Smith’s “I-Robot,” Spielberg’s “A.I.”), the robots in Čapek’s world eerily resemble humans, complete with skin, bones, and blood.

The play takes place at a factory on an island that produces robots speedily in large quantities for interested buyers, and the story begins when the seemingly routine day of the manager, Harry Domin (Brayden Fanti), is interrupted by a visit from Helena Glory (Elisabet Ober), the daughter of a renowned entrepreneur.

Shortly after the two make polite conversation, Harry learns that Helena isn’t making a social call, but rather to rail against his mass production efforts and give voice to the robots, whom she believes are being treated unjustly. Harry then introduces Helena to his staff, who remind her that robots are soulless and “don’t love anything, not even themselves.”

Although Helena appears to remain unconvinced, a smitten Harry asks her to marry him, and she accepts. Fast forward ten years to the second act, when robots are running the entire planet. Helena suspects Harry isn’t being honest with her and takes matters into her own hands. Let it suffice to say, without giving anything more away, that things don’t exactly go according to plan.

Directed with precision and emotion by Blanche Case and Luyuan Nathan, this riveting production drips with tension and willful uncertainty from start to finish, and the black box theater setting perfectly complements the perception of entrapment and isolation. The close quarters, minimalist set, and stylized dialogue effectively convey the hostile environment and inherent vulnerability shared by the characters and the audience.

Fanti delivers a triumphant performance as the aloof, incorrigibly garrulous Harry, who arguably behaves more robotic than his esteemed product. Ober’s portrayal of Helena is an impressive combination of passion, obstinance, and helplessness. Both actors have palpable stage presence and their time spent together on stage is exhilarating.

The supporting cast members collectively churn out notable performances, including Frederick P. Dodge, cool and cagey as the resident physician, Dr. Gall; Stuart Wilson, unapologetically flippant as psychiatrist, Dr. Hallemeir; and Michael Pugliese, anxious yet steadfast as tech director, Fabry.

As bean counter Busman, Daniel Holmes’ superb portrayal is equally amusing and upsetting; Claire Boyd shines as Nana, Helena’s steely housekeeper, and Christopher Ferreira enthralls as the interminably stoic robot, Radius, who leads the revolution. Jeffrey Ouelette’s Alquist, the head of construction and only staff member with a conscience, steals the show with his character's kind words and heartfelt disposition, and closes on an especially haunting albeit hopeful note.

Kudos to costumer Gabriella Rose, who dresses the robots in outfits reminiscent of ‘Squid Game,’ which makes them even more terrifying.

Much like dramatic works from this era, select speeches and the overall running time are a bit long, but the underlying message and superlative performances far outweigh the script’s imperfections. ‘R.U.R.’ is thought-provoking, suspenseful, and surprisingly topical for having been written more than a century ago.

Head Trick Theatre’s ‘R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots)’ runs through July 28th at AS220, 95 Empire Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, visit https://www.headtricktheatre.org/rur/

Photo by Rebecca Maxfield

