Review: I HATE HAMLET at The Players At Barker Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Players at Barker Playhouse welcome the winter season with an enjoyable production of Paul Rudnick's adorably corny, oft-produced comedy, “I Hate Hamlet,” the story of a season in the life of a young actor eager to please everyone, including his fans, his agent, his girlfriend, and above all, a ghost.

A celebrity gone insane is hardly an anomaly, and while fame has proven to show the worst in people, it can also help bring out their best. Andrew Rally, the rising star protagonist of this thespian fable, played with dignity and humility by a criminally charming David Sackal, is determined to prove he is an artist and not just a prime-time celebrity.

Fresh off a hit television series and having just relocated from Hollywood to New York City, Andrew is beginning to have doubts about agreeing to take on the role of a lifetime, Shakespeare's Hamlet. It just so happens his new abode is the former home of stage and screen legend John Barrymore (an earnest, hilarious Tim Bric), who famously played the Prince of Denmark.

Andrew’s clairvoyant real estate agent, Felicia Dantine, portrayed with zest by Kira Santos, persuades him to remain in New York and then hosts a séance, which resurrects the lecherous, drunken Barrymore, dressed for the part and ready to put to rest any lingering doubts the young actor has about mastering the role.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Deirdre (a whiny, incorrigibly cute Rebecca Bernardo-Hartley), has taken a vow of chastity, much to Andrew's chagrin. He is further distracted by a lucrative job offer back home from his longtime, high-strung friend and former rep, Gary, played artfully by Ramon Hernandez.

While the premise of this 1991 play is indisputably silly and some of the dialogue is dated, the banter between the young Andrew and the aged—rather, deceased—Barrymore remains fresh, fun, and even poignant.

Sackal's Andrew evolves from a wide-eyed, impressionable youngster into an ambitious professional, while Bric's Barrymore helps to remind his counterpart that underneath the boozy womanizer is an esteemed craftsman. I should note that their fencing scene alone is worth the cost of admission.

Gia Yarn finely directs this colorful cast of characters, which also includes Andrew's agent, Lillian Troy (a sassy, sophisticated Carole Collins), an old German woman who was once an overnight guest in Barrymore's home. The apartment makes for an especially ornate, eye-catching stage set, designed by Dan Clement.

"I Hate Hamlet" is a pleasant, entertaining production that is reminiscent of old-fashioned Hollywood, but with a more modern-day, supernatural twist.

“I Hate Hamlet” runs through February 9th at Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-273-0590 or visit https://www.playersri.org/

Photo by Samantha Hudgins

Reader Reviews