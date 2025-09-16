Review: COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE at Trinity Repertory Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trinity Repertory Company kicks off its 62nd season with the world premiere of Ro Reddick’s “Cold War Choir Practice,” a scrambled albeit compelling, highly entertaining musical dramedy thriller about a young Black girl coming of age during the era of Reagan, Soviet infiltration, and nuclear disarmament.

The year is 1987 and Meek (Lucia Aremu) is a feisty 10-year-old from Syracuse. Meek lives with her high-strung father, Smooch (Mathieu Myrick), who owns and runs a roller rink, and her outspoken grandmother, Puddin’ (Jackie Davis). Meek sings with a choir, Seedlings of Peace, who eerily yet gleefully sing about capitalism, Reagan and Gorbachev, and…milkshakes. The holiday season is approaching, and Meek desperately wants a Speak & Spell—and a nuclear radiation detector—for Christmas.

Meek’s Uncle Clay (Taavon Gamble), who lives in Washington, DC and serves on Reagan’s cabinet, makes a surprise visit to Syracuse with his wife, Virgie (Rebecca Gibel), in tow. Clay and Smooch were former Black Panthers but now lock horns because of Clay’s political leanings, and their already heated interplay erupts when Clay asks to leave Virgie under Smooch’s care while he attends a summit. Virgie appears to be in an abnormally fragile state after having fallen under the spell of a social group that pledges personal growth.

The tense stage activity is centered around the family members’ words and actions, including Meek’s robotic conversation with a Soviet pen pal (who seemingly wants more than friendly chatter) courtesy of the Speak & Spell, and Virgie’s inability to escape the influence and demands of her former associates. The ensuing drama is interspersed with beautifully haunting musical interludes from the choir, rollicking roller rink adventures, and nostalgic news clips and pop culture references from the 80s.

Reddick’s imaginative script is a lot to digest, and Aileen Wen McGroddy’s dutiful, focused direction, coupled with impressive performances from the entire cast, favorably demonstrates the multitude of themes, like the tumultuous political climate, familial trials and tribulations, and the indelible spirit of the Black community. Meek’s profoundly earnest disposition, Puddin’s unapologetic determination to identify Virgie’s affliction, and the moment of truce between the feuding Smooch and Clay are shining examples of this family’s strength and resilience.

Aremu’s endearing portrayal of Meek is on point and the perfect combination of youthful innocence and anxiety. Myrick delivers a commanding performance as the fiery yet sensitive Smooch, Gamble conveys might and conviction as the principled Clay, the always fabulous, scene-stealing Davis suffers no fools as headstrong Puddin’, and Gibel’s pointed portrayal of Virge is equally amusing and unsettling.

The choir members, played wickedly and stylishly by Alison Russo, Anna Slate, Hannah Spacone, and Emily Turtle, are a delight to watch, even when their behavior is suspect. Whether they are singing Christmas carols, acting as undercover Soviet spies, or doubling as cult leaders, their striking presence, collectively and individually, demands the audience’s attention.

“Cold War Choir Practice” is an exciting new work with stellar acting and smart direction that takes its audience on an unusual, captivating journey.

“Cold War Choir Practice” runs through October 5th at Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-351-4242 or visit trinityrep.com.

Photo by Lauren Miller

Reader Reviews

