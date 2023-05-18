Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet

Newport Contemporary Ballet continues their performance series with the searing CATCH FIRE!, consisting of two premiere works: Ashes, choreographed by Tristian Griffin, and Firebird, reimagined by the company's own Artistic Director, Danielle Genest.

Ashes starts off the evening, as the dancers crawl slowly onto the stage from the wings, their bodies and limbs contracting, almost contorting, animal-like, before finally stretching out onto their sides. A single dancer walks out from the corner, backwards, and as she steps through the crowd of bodies, they seem to respond to her presence. During this opening, the dancers are uniformly dressed in long, grey skirts and long-sleeved leotards. Although they appear to respond to the music - simple tones, beats, and spoken words - as individuals, they nevertheless become part of the group's movement.

The appearance of a female dancer in startling red scatters the group in grey, who soon return outfitted in vibrant reds and oranges, now clothed in a variety of styles. Despite the often grounded movements, single assembles and other jumps that seem to hang in the air, weightless. There is a sinuousness to the movement, enhanced by the costumes (designed by Naomi Tanioka), with the dancers as flames gaining power as the music builds. During this section's pas de deux, the dancers melt over and onto each other, at one point the male dancer carries his partner on his back, entwining her into a lift in a breathless moment.

The music turns thoughtful as the dancers return, dressed in grey once again, stretching, lunging slowly across the stage. The rolling, crawling movement feels extremely organic in this section, a perfect melding of the dancers, music, lighting (by Stephen Petrilli) and costume.

Firebird is the second piece of the evening, a combination of classical and contemporary ballet that suits Newport Contemporary Ballet impeccably. Before the piece even begins, once can't help but be intrigued by the gorgeous set pieces designed by local artist/sculptor Shawndavid Berry. The pieces, with an appearance of twisted wood, encapsulate Berry's intent to capture fluid and vapor in a solid and metaphysical form, that help capture this beautiful and slightly eerie piece. These adjectives also describe (if only part of the complexity) the classic score by famed composer Igor Stravinsky.

Margot Aknin in the titular role brings the perfect combination of sprightliness and speed, as well as quiet strength, when the role calls for it. She bursts onto the stage with grand jetes, quick bourees, and combinations of turns. She also exhibits lovely, deep, supported back bends specifically in the pas de deux. As the sorceress, Kelly Moeller Rabe also commands the stage from her first entrance, unfurling a spectacular cape (and uncannily long arms) which is enhanced by the lighting. Her movements are menacing and deliberately feel just a little off, in a manner that's very appropriate to the role. NCB's facility for contemporary ballet comes into play with her group of monsters in a way, that sticking with purely classical movements may not have conveyed as effectively.

Within Firebird are echoes of the opening piece, Ashes, especially in the use of color in the costuming (by Eileen Stoops). Notably, that the costumes in Ashes consist of patterned skirts and solid grey tops, whereas in Firebird, the opposite is true with the Dreamers in patterned tops and plain grey bottoms. There is also harkening, intentional or not, in the choreography, such as when the Sorceress tries to raise power from the Monsters, lying on their sides on the ground, which is similar in feeling to the first part of Ashes.

It's also worth mentioning the appropriateness of the space Newport Contemporary Ballet have chosen to use. The WaterFire Arts Center is a cavernous space, but the way the set and the seating has been designed allows the experience to feel almost akin to a black box-sized theatre. That type of intimacy between the dancers and the audience is quite welcome, and adds to the enjoyment of the show.

Catch Fire! is an extraordinary evening of dance, a cohesive program which allows the company to shine in both contemporary and classical ballet. Catch this production while you can.

Catch Fire! runs May 18-20 at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. All performances start at 7:30 pm. Information and tickets are available now at Click Here or call 401.847.4470.

Pictured: Margot Aknin. Photo credit: Eric Hovermale