Review: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at The Community Players

The Community Players kicks off its 104th season with a thrilling, impressive production of “Carrie: The Musical,” based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel and the 1976 film adaptation starring Sissy Spacek.

Musicals based on movies have become a Broadway mainstay in recent decades, but “Carrie: The Musical” first premiered back in 1988 to abysmal results—closing after only 21 performances. With music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and book by Lawrence D. Cohen, the musical has since achieved cult status, including a more successful Off-Broadway run in 2012.

For those not familiar with the story, Carrie White (Maddy Cardona) is a shy, awkward teen who doesn’t fit in, relentlessly bullied by her classmates, who nickname her ‘Scary White.’ Her situation at home is no better with her mother, Margaret (Rebecca Kilcline), a religious fanatic. When gym teacher, Miss Gardner (Ashley Lopes), rescues Carrie from an unfortunate locker room incident, she demands apologies from all the girls involved.

Ringleader Chris Hargensen (Kate Landino) refuses to comply and is banned from the prom, yet guilt-ridden Sue Snell (Aurora Dube) makes amends by asking her boyfriend, Tommy Ross (Bryce Gray), to take Carrie instead of her. Meanwhile, as Chris plots her revenge, Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers that allow her to move objects with her mind.

In this stage version, Sue recounts the events leading up to the infamous prom night, where everything that could go wrong goes terribly wrong. Her testimony is a reminder that while “Carrie” is inarguably a horror story, it also serves a parable for the potentially deadly consequences of bullying. The tragic outcome aside, there are also lighthearted, amusing moments of youthful energy and adolescent innocence.

Under the skilled direction of Morgan Salpietro, the cast delivers a collage of convincing performances and production numbers that delight, compel, and entertain. The lively, catchy ensemble piece, “A Night We’ll Never Forget,” opens the second act and effectively sets the celebratory tone—however short-lived. “In” and “Do Me A Favor” deliver important messages and showcase the vast talent of the ensemble.

As Sue, Dube’s genial, heartfelt portrayal shines some light on this dark, grisly tale, and her powerful “Once You See” tugs at your heartstrings. Landino perfectly plays the brassy, bitchy Chris, and “The World According to Chris” is an especially fun, witty showtune. Gray delivers a beautiful rendition of Tommy’s profound poem, “Dreamer in Disguise,” and his duet with Dube, “You Shine,” is one of the show’s highlights.

Kilcline’s performance as the delusional Margaret is chilling and intense. Despite her precarious temperament, Margaret manages to garner some empathy (however slight) from the audience when she sings “When There’s No One,” and the unsettling “I Remember How Those Boys Could Dance” with Cardona exquisitely illustrates their complicated relationship.

In the title role, the perfectly-cast Cardona is masterful and transformative, conveying Carrie’s meek, vulnerable disposition that evolves into joyous albeit cautious optimism, until she reaches her vengeful breaking point. Her voice is equally commanding and endearing (the title track and “Evening Prayers” are quintessential examples), complemented by her magnetic stage presence.

Although the script could still use some tweaking (including one or two superfluous songs), the noteworthy performances, Sara McCormick’s peppy choreography, and the band (led by Joseph A. Carvalho) make “Carrie: The Musical” a bloody good time.

The Community Players’ “Carrie: The Musical” runs through November 16th at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division Street in Pawtucket. For tickets & information, visit www.thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.

