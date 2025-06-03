Review: ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Theatre By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre By The Sea kicks off its 2025 season with the heartwarming jukebox musical, “Always…Patsy Cline,” an enjoyable walk down memory lane featuring the songs from one of the last century's most unforgettable voices.

Based on a true story by Ted Swindley and directed by Kat Moser-Priddy, “Always…Patsy Cline” is not a staged biography about the legendary artist, and while the production shares snippets about the singer’s personal and professional life, the timeline of events is told through the eyes and ears of narrator Louise Seger, a devoted fan who became her friend.

In 1957, Louise (Mary Callanan) gets hooked when she first hears the voice of Patsy Cline (Meagan Lewis-Michelson) on Arthur Godfrey’s radio show, ‘Talent Scouts,’ and then proceeds to repeatedly hound a local disc jockey to play her songs. Fate intervenes after Louise learns Cline will soon be making a nearby appearance in Houston. Like a true fan, Louise arrives early at the empty venue and crosses paths with Patsy during a sound check. After introducing herself, the two begin talking, and an unlikely albeit dedicated friendship is formed.

As Patsy, Lewis-Michelson is an absolute delight to watch and listen to, boasting the singing chops and luminous stage presence to deliver such classic ballads as “Crazy” and “Sweet Dreams,” and crowd-pleasing, toe-tapping fan favorites, like “I Fall to Pieces,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Shake, Rattle, and Roll.” The affection between these two charismatic women is especially evident when they are paired on stage together, specifically for their adorably cathartic duet, “Lovesick Blues.”

Callanan’s immeasurable charm as Louise make her the ideal guide through Patsy’s career, sharing details of their correspondence and occasional meetups, all the while keeping the audience entertained with her own sassy, endearing disposition. When a sedate Seger describes how she learned of Patsy Cline’s untimely death in 1963, her almost matter-of-fact tone poignantly reminds fans how much the singer managed to accomplish during her short life—and that what she left behind is eternal.

Both Lewis-Michelson’s and Callanan’s resplendent performances are accompanied by The Bodacious Bobcats Band, under the stellar direction of Jacob Priddy. Cassie McKnight’s impressive set design, complete with an actual jukebox, coupled with Lewis-Michelson’s authentic outfits by Richard St. Clair, manage to bring the Esquire Ballroom and Grand Ole Opry here to Southern Rhode Island.

“Always…Patsy Cline” is a marvelous tribute to a musical icon, as well as a touching testament to the power of friendship.

“Always…Patsy Cline” runs through June 21st at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield. For tickets and information, call 401-782-3800 or visit https://www.theatrebythesea.com/

Photo by Michael Derr

Reader Reviews

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 16% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 15% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds