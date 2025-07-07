Randy Ross' HOW MUCH CAN YOU CHANGE FOR SOMEONE YOU LOVE? Comes to 2025 Providence Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Veteran storyteller and comedian Randy Ross will bring his latest solo show, How Much Can You Change for Someone You Love?, to the 2025 Providence Fringe Festival for two performances only, July 25 and 26.

The multimedia performance, inspired by Ross' forthcoming novel The Squid and the Spaceman, dives into the absurdities and complexities of modern romance, exploring themes of intimacy, independence, psychotherapy, and bodily functions—all with a signature mix of wit and candor. From the Surgeon General to Arthur Schopenhauer to Taylor Swift, no source of romantic wisdom is off limits in this sardonic, soul-searching journey through the highs and horrors of love.

About the Artist:

Randy Ross is a Boston-based writer and performer, as well as the former executive editor of PC World magazine. His work has appeared in The Drum, Black Heart Magazine, and Calliope, among others. He is the author of God Bless Cambodia (The Permanent Press, 2017) and The Squid and the Spaceman (Epsilon Books, 2024). His one-man shows have been featured at over 30 theater festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.