Providence Performing Arts Center Will Launch Digital Lottery For SIX

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and the producers of the SIX have announced details about their daily digital ticket lottery. For each performance of SIX, a limited number of digital lottery tickets will be sold at $40 each through Lucky Seat; please visit www.luckyseat.com to learn more and to enter. The $40 lottery ticket price is inclusive of applicable fees.

SIX returns to PPAC Wednesday, October 22 through Sunday, October 26, 2025 for seven performances only. The Providence engagement of SIX is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union and is part of the 2025/2026 Encore Series . Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Series.

The SIX Digital Lottery opens this Friday, October 10 at 12P (noon); entries will be accepted until Friday, October 17 at 9:30A. Drawings will begin at 10A and will continue throughout the day as needed.

Lottery winners will be notified via email and have a limited time window on October 17th to claim and purchase their tickets. Each winner may purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Please note that seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.