Photos: THE HEIDI CHRONICLES at Reverie Theatre Group

The Heidi Chronicles, directed by Gia Yarn, opened in Providence with Reverie Theatre Group on November 6th and runs for five more performances. (November 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 7:30pm and 16 at 3pm).

Tickets start at $15 and are presented on a sliding scale. The performances are held at 134 Collaborative at 134 Mathewson Street in Providence, Rhode Island.

Reverie is hosting a food and toiletry drive at all of the performances to benefit 134 Collaborative and Good Neighbors. Click here for more information.

The cast features Lauren Katherine Pothier as Heidi Holland, Ben Pereira as Peter Patrone, Liam Roberts as Scoop Rosenbaum, Emily MacLean as Susan Johnston, Jake Perreault as Chris/Mark/Steve/Ray/Waiter, Sara McCormick as Lisa, Ricci Mann as Jill/Molly/April, Aida Menacho as Becky, Rey Billups as Fran/Denise, Rebecca Bernardo-Hartley as Debbie/Betsy, and Hayley Wood as Clara/Ensemble/Female Understudy.

Photo credit: David Cantelli Photography

The cast of The Heidi Chronicles

