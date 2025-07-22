Photos: Forgotten Roots Festival Ignites Pleasant Street With Performances from Local Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On July 19, 2025, the Forgotten Roots Festival transformed the storefront windows of Interwoven Artist Studio at 634 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, into an intimate and electrifying stage celebrating music, culture, and community. Check out photos of the event.

The festival opened with Katie Castagno, whose recent album Our Queer Elders and earlier release Every House I’ve Known showcase her unique voice and songwriting. Katie captivated the audience with soulful melodies and deeply resonant lyrics, especially during her performance of “Distractions,” which drew strong praise from listeners.

Next, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor took the stage with a rich blend of soulful acoustic blues and storytelling. His jump-blues rendition of “High Heeled Sneakers,” backed by The ZYG 808’s cajon beats and Alphonse3’s acoustic bass, energized the crowd, which spilled into the street in a communal celebration. The audience swayed together during Mwalim’s love song “Always Right There” from his critically acclaimed THUNDERCHILD album, creating a memorable moment of connection.

Closing the festival, The ZYG 808 delivered acoustic renditions of his hits “Freakshow,” “Gymnastics,” and “Projectile,” inspiring lively dancing and grooving. His presentation of Hip-Hop history through the lyrics of “Pioneers” was met with enthusiastic appreciation, highlighting the event’s deep cultural roots.

The Forgotten Roots Festival at Interwoven Artist Studio was a powerful reminder of how music and storytelling can reclaim public space, connect generations, and honor living traditions in the heart of New Bedford.

Meanwhile, enjoy these festival moments captured by Alicia LaPorta and Raeha Ramos.