Photos: First Rehearsal Of Dave Malloy's OCTET At Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of Octet, a chamber choir musical by Dave Malloy, directed by Josh Short with musical direction by Milly Massey. See rehearsal photos here.

The cast features Chelsea Aubert, Jenna Benzinger, Alexander Boyle, Jason Cabral, Michael Yussef Greene, Jason Quinn, Helena Tafuri, and Naomi Tyler.

Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding New Musical, Octet is a hauntingly original musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. The production runs December 4 – 21, 2025.

Octet is a spellbinding chamber choir musical that dives into the digital abyss as eight internet addicts grapple with everything from online dating to Candy Crush to conspiracy theories on the dark web. Sung entirely a cappella, Octet blends razor-sharp contemporary critique with haunting harmonies and asks us to wonder what’s really at stake every time we engage with the glow of our phones.



Naomi Tyler, Helena Tafuri & Jason Cabral

The Cast and Creative Team

Jenna Benzinger

Alexander Boyle & Chelsea Aubert

Jeff Ginsberg, Josh Short & Allison Marchetti

Maxime Hendrikse Liu and Z Ferrara

Jason Cabral and Jason Quinn

Jason Quinn, Jeff Ginsberg, Josh Short, Allison Marchetti and Maxime Hendrikse Liu

Jason Quinn

The Cast and Creative Team