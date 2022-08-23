Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at Theatre By The Sea

All new production photos have been released for Kinky Boots at Theatre By The Sea.

Sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out! Kinky Boots is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony® Award for Best New Musical!

With songs by Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a Northampton men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones to experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show.

Kinky Boots is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through September 11. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.