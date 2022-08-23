Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at Theatre By The Sea

Kinky Boots is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through September 11.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for Kinky Boots at Theatre By The Sea.

Sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out! Kinky Boots is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony® Award for Best New Musical!

With songs by Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a Northampton men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones to experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show.

Kinky Boots is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through September 11. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.

Photo Credit: Mark Turek

Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price) and Julian Malone (Lola/Simon)
Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price) and Julian Malone (Lola/Simon)

Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and the cast
Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and the cast

Cast
Cast

Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price)
Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price)

Julian Malone as Lola/Simon
Julian Malone as Lola/Simon

Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price), Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and Audrey Belle Adams (Lauren)
Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price), Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and Audrey Belle Adams (Lauren)

Cast
Cast

Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and the cast
Julian Malone (Lola/Simon) and the cast

Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price) and Julian Malone (Lola/Simon)
Luke Hamilton (Charlie Price) and Julian Malone (Lola/Simon)


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Batman Day at RISE with BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT, Straight From San Diego Comic-Con!Celebrate Batman Day at RISE with BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT, Straight From San Diego Comic-Con!
August 22, 2022

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, in collaboration with Daydream Theater, is thrilled to present the Rhode Island premiere of BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT, which debuted this year at San Diego Comic-Con.
Ann Hampton Callaway to Bring THE LINDA RONSTADT SONGBOOK to The Greenwich Odeum in SeptemberAnn Hampton Callaway to Bring THE LINDA RONSTADT SONGBOOK to The Greenwich Odeum in September
August 22, 2022

Ann Hampton Callaway - The Linda Ronstadt Songbook - will come to The Greenwich Odeum - Friday, September 16, 2022 8:00 PM.
Christine Pedi to Host FORBIDDEN BROADWAY GREATEST HITS at Theatre By The Sea This MonthChristine Pedi to Host FORBIDDEN BROADWAY GREATEST HITS at Theatre By The Sea This Month
August 22, 2022

Theatre By The Sea will welcome Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits on August 29 for one show only. Rounding out the 2022 Monday Evening Concert Series is Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by SiriusXM star and Forbidden Broadway legend Christine Pedi.
Taylor Tomlinson Adds Second Show at The VETS in ProvidenceTaylor Tomlinson Adds Second Show at The VETS in Providence
August 17, 2022

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson announced that she will play a second show at The VETS on Saturday, October 8 at 9:30pm. The Have It All Tour quickly sold out the 7pm performance.
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT By Rajiv Joseph Announced At The Gamm TheatreDESCRIBE THE NIGHT By Rajiv Joseph Announced At The Gamm Theatre
August 16, 2022

Describe The Night by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Tony Estrella will run from September 15-October 9 at The Gamm Theatre.