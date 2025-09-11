Photos: FROM HERE TO WHERE Will Launch Wilbury Theatre Group’s 2025/26 Main Series Season

Performances run September 18–October 5 at Wilbury Theatre Group in Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will open its 2025/26 Main Series Season with the world premiere of From Here to Where, a new musical with book by Umberto Crenca and music by The Gillen Street Ensemble.
Structured less like a narrative and more like a reckoning, From Here to Where will unfold through monologue, music, movement, sculpture, film, and satire. The piece shifts between psychic vignettes, sacred ritual, and primal scream, offering what the company calls an “ensemble-driven living composition” that confronts questions of existence, power, and transformation. Each performance will be unique, gradually shaping into an outline of connection that is never the same twice.
The Gillen Street Ensemble will anchor the production, featuring Heather Ahern, Chris Anderson, Susan Clausen, Umberto Crenca, Alan Greco, Alice Jackson (a.k.a. Cyberbully), Mitch Mackenzie, and Cliff Wood, with dancers Amy Maria Burns, Nina Kossler, and Michelle Salgueiro. The creative team will include Monica Shinn, Andy Russ, Jason Sall, and Jacob Dixon, with stage management by Maxime Hendrikse Liu.
From Here to Where will run September 18–October 5, 2025 at Wilbury Theatre Group. Single tickets and 2025/26 season memberships are available at thewilburygroup.org.
Photo Credit: Kris Craig / Providence Journal
