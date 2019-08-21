Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea

The stage version of the extraordinarily successful 1977 movie starring John Travolta follows Tony Manero, who doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood. The highlight of Tony's week is going to the local disco, where he is the king of the dance floor.

When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy," and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.