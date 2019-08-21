Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea

Aug. 21, 2019  

Saturday Night Fever is playing at Theatre By The Sea through September 8. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.

The stage version of the extraordinarily successful 1977 movie starring John Travolta follows Tony Manero, who doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood. The highlight of Tony's week is going to the local disco, where he is the king of the dance floor.

When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy," and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

Photo Credit: Steven Richard Photography

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Schyler Conaway (Tony Manero) and Melissa Rapelje

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Schyler Conaway and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Sam Brackley, Darren McArthur, Schyler Conaway, Trevor McChristian, and Gabriel Kearns

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Schyler Conaway and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Schyler Conaway and Gary Lynch with Annie Rossi and Deborah Tranell

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
The cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Ebony Deloney and Brian Ashton Miller

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Ebony Deloney and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Collier Cobb and Schyler Conaway with the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER



Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • West End Stars Join Cast For Malta Debut Of WE WILL ROCK YOU
  • Hit Comedy CERTIFIED MALE Will Make Malta Debut
  • Maltese Play ZAYDEN to Play The Splendid In July
  • Last Play Written By Shakespeare Is This Year's San Anton Production