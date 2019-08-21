Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Theatre By The Sea
Saturday Night Fever is playing at Theatre By The Sea through September 8. For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit www.theatrebythesea.com, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.
The stage version of the extraordinarily successful 1977 movie starring John Travolta follows Tony Manero, who doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, NY neighborhood. The highlight of Tony's week is going to the local disco, where he is the king of the dance floor.
When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy," and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.
Photo Credit: Steven Richard Photography
Schyler Conaway (Tony Manero) and Melissa Rapelje
Schyler Conaway and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Sam Brackley, Darren McArthur, Schyler Conaway, Trevor McChristian, and Gabriel Kearns
Schyler Conaway and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Schyler Conaway and Gary Lynch with Annie Rossi and Deborah Tranell
The cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Ebony Deloney and Brian Ashton Miller
Ebony Deloney and the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
Collier Cobb and Schyler Conaway with the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER