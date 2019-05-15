Photo Flash: Granite Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

"The Curious Savage, John Patrick's crazy comedy is opening May 31, 2019 at the Granite Theatre. "The Curious Savage" is a wonderful combination of humor, mystery and heart-warming sentimentality with a good message about trying to live your life to its fullest and not letting dreams go unfulfilled. Producer/ Artistic Director for the theatre is David Jepson. The show runs May 31 - June 16, 2019

Mrs. Savage has been left ten million dollars by her husband and wants to make the best use of it, despite her grown-up stepchildren's efforts to get their hands on it. The stepchildren commit her to a sanatorium hoping to "bring her to her senses". At the sanatorium Mrs. Savage meets various social misfits who need the help Mrs. Savage can provide. In getting to know them, she realizes that she will find happiness with them and plans to spend the rest of her life as one of them rather than go out into a hard world where people seem ready to do anything for money. She leads her stepchildren on a merry chase. The mood is high comedy that leaves the audience with a feeling that the neglected virtues of kindness and affection have not been entirely lost in a world that seems at times motivated only by greed and dishonesty.

Jude Pescatello (Groton, CT) directs the show. The show features Beth Jepson (Westerly, RI), Michelle Mania (Westerly, RI), John Andriso (Norwich, CT), Paula Glen (Westerly, RI), Marc Vakassian (Westerly, RI), Deanna Delaney (Niantic, CT), John Cillino (Westerly, RI), Erika Lund (Westerly, RI), Darla Allen (Waterford, CT), Mandy Solis (Westerly, RI) and Larry Warner (Stonington, CT).

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"The Curious Savage" opens May 31, 2019 at The Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm except Friday Evening June 7 through June 16. Tickets for this show are $20, 62 and older is $17 and children (12 and under) are $12. PLEASE NOTE new start time.

Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.





