Photo Flash: Granite Theatre Presents MAN OF LA MANCHA

"Man of La Mancha" is a powerful and timeless story. Dale Wasserman wrote the Book, Music by Mitch Leigh, with Lyrics by Joe Darion. The show opens October 18, 2019 and runs thru November 10 at the Granite Theatre. Producer/Artistic Director for the theatre is David Jepson.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote. "Man of La Mancha" is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, "Man of La Mancha" celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea. "Man of La Mancha" played for 2,328 performances in New York. The winner of 5 Tony Awards

Scott Morency (Exeter, RI) directs and musically directs the show. The show features Robert Grady (Rumford, RI) as "Don Quixote", George Sanchez (Pawcatuck, CT) as "Sancho", Jessica Gates (Johnston, RI) as "Aldonza - 10/18-10/27), Bailey Stearns (Norwich, CT) as "Aldonza" 11/1 - 11/10), Michael Thurber (Chepachet, RI), Marc Bernier (Westerly, RI), Malcolm Cameron(Groton, CT), Deanna Delaney (Niantic, CT), Hannah Francis (Westerly, RI), Dina Marie Ferri (Groton, CT), Erika Lund (Westerly, RI), David McCombe (Groton, CT), Maureen Noel (Barrington, RI), Stephen Palermo (Charlestown, RI), Paul Preston (Norwich, CT), Warren Usey (Westerly, RI), Steve Vacca (Pawcatuck, CT) and Richard Wolak (Westerly, RI)

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"Man of La Mancha" opens October 18, 2019 at the Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm through November 10, 2019 except Thursday Octo 31. Tickets for this show are $25, 62 and older is $22 and children (12 and under) are $15. PLEASE NOTE new start time - evenings at 7:30 pm.

Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.



Robert Grady & George Sanchez

George Sanchez & Robert Grady

Erika Lund, Marc Bernier, Deanna Delaney

Robert Grady & Bailey Stearns

Michael Thurber, Erika Lund, Marc Bernier, Deanna Delaney

Robert Grady & Scott Morency

George Sanchez & Robert Grady





