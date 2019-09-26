Photo Flash: First Look At WAITING FOR GODOT At The Wilbury Theatre Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group opens its 2019/20 Main Series season with Samuel Beckett's existential masterpiece Waiting for Godot, which runs in performances September 26 - October 20.

Directed for The Wilbury Group by Fred Sullivan Jr. in his Wilbury debut and starring Richard Donelly and Tom Gleadow as Beckett's lovable tramps Gogo and Didi, Beckett's hilarious and heartbreaking masterpiece remains, after innumerable productions worldwide over the past 65 years, "a witty and poetic conundrum" (The Guardian), "humorous and deeply human" (The Press), "entertainment of a high order " (NY Times) and "something that will securely lodge in a corner of your mind for as long as you live" (The Sunday Times).

"Like so many in the theatre, reading Waiting for Godot was one of my earliest encounters with Samuel Beckett's incredible skill as a storyteller," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, "a skill that still today is capable of making audiences cry tears of laughter and existential despair simultaneously. We're thrilled to have Fred Sullivan working with us on this production, and between his sure direction and absolute passion for the play, not to mention the incredible cast that we've assembled for it, Waiting for Godot is the perfect vehicle to kick off our ninth season."

Directed by Fred Sullivan Jr. in his Wilbury debut, this production of Waiting for Godot features the return of well-known Rhode Island actors Richard Donelly (The Caretaker) and Tom Gleadow (The Threepenny Opera) to The Wilbury Theatre Group as Gogo and Didi, respectfully. Additionally, this production marks the Wilbury Group debuts of Brandon Whitehead as Pozzo, local actor Zachary Gibb as Lucky, and the return of Paige Barlow and Hayley Pezza (of Fun Home) sharing the role of Boy.

WAITING FOR GODOT is presented September 26 - October 20 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets are $15-$38. For the complete performance schedule call 401.400.7100 or visit The Wilbury Theatre Group online at thewilburygroup.org/waiting-for-godot.





