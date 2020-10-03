Photo Flash: First Look At FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE

The show will be presented October 1-17.

The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence present the second performance collaboration between the two arts organizations, FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORES DE FUEGO Y UNA MÁQUINA DEL TIEMPO), presented October 1-17. Directed by Shey Rivera Ríos, a Resident Artist with the Wilbury Group, FIRE FLOWERS follows health guidelines developed by the Wilbury Group and WaterFire providence in consultation with health experts, and takes audiences on a time-traveling journey through space and time to meet ancestors from long ago.

Directed by Shey Rivera Ríos, the production features work developed and performed by Sussy Santana, Saúl Ramos Espola, Maritza Martell, Becci Davis, April Brown, Lilly E. Manycolors, Laura Lamb Brown-Lavoie, Matt Garza, Gina Rodríguez-Drix, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Eli Nixon, Janaya Kizzie, and Rachel Hughes.

"In Decameron we saw that audiences were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to experience live theatre again in the time of COVID," says Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short. "We're very excited to continue to use this time to grow, develop new work, and find new ways to engage our community in performance and storytelling. With FIRE FLOWERS, audiences can look forward to experiencing a truly bilingual production featuring work from some of the areas most forward-thinking performing artists, and under the vision and guidance of Shey, and with the support of our collaborators at WaterFire, it's sure to take the format we've developed to new heights."

In this production the audience is divided into four separated, groups of ten to twenty people who will remain properly distanced from each other and the performers. All performances are presented in Spanish and English through the use of translation, projected subtitles, or bilingual performers. All the performances are presented outdoors on 5 stages and performance areas on the spacious grounds of the WaterFire Arts Center and the historic American Locomotive Company building.

Tickets for FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORES DE FUEGO Y UNA MÁQUINA DEL TIEMPO) are just $20. For more information about the production, visit thewilburygroup.org/fire-flowers.



Shey Rivera Rios in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

April Brown in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Audiences at FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Audiences at FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Matt Garza in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Roz Raskin in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Becci Davis in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Projected video stories in FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE // FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

