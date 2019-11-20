Photo Flash: First Look At 2X CLARE BARRON: Dance Nation At The Wilbury Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group continues its 2019/20 Main Series season with 2X CLARE BARRON: Dance Nation / You Got Older, running in rotating rep. November 21 - December 22.

Directed by Angela Brazil (Dance Nation) and Wendy Overly (You Got Older) for The Wilbury Theatre Group, Dance Nation and You Got Older are two very different plays that each showcase the work of the "insanely talented playwright" (New York Times) Clare Barron.

"While her writing often seems to ride on the verge of 'magical realism'," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, "Clare Barron's work still manages to be as deeply funny as it is personal and moving. Between the work of Angela, Wendy, and the casts and creative teams that we've assembled, we couldn't be more excited to present the New England area premiers of these two plays from a playwright that is certain to be a major force in the American theatre in the years to come."

2X CLARE BARRON: Dance Nation / You Got Older are presented in rotating rep. November 21-December 22 at The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets are $15-$38. For the complete performance schedule call visit The Wilbury Theatre Group online at thewilburygroup.org.

Jennifer Mischley and Joe Wilson Jr. in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Alison Russo and Catia in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Srin Chakravorty and Tanya Anderson in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Catia in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Cast of DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Jennifer Mischley in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Joe Wilson Jr. in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Catia, Tanya Anderson, Sophie Appel, Michelle L. Walker, Alison Russo, Srin Chakravorty, Victor Neto in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Tanya Anderson, Sophie Appel, Sring Chakravorty, Catia, Alison Russo, Michelle L. Walker, Victor Neto in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Tanya Anderson, Catia, Michelle L. Walker, Joe Wilson Jr. Alison Russo, Sophie Appel, Srin Chakravorty, Victor Neto in DANCE NATION at The Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.



