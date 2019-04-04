PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2019 Recipients
Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program, along with members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), are pleased to announce the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust and PPAC Annual Fund Donors. This year's program will award scholarships to 35 talented Rhode Island students, aged 11 - 14, each of whom will receive a scholarship of up to $500 to attend a local summer arts education program of their choice (please see below for the list of ARTS Scholarships 2019 winners).
The ARTS Scholarships 2019 awards will be presented to the winners during a ceremony for recipients and invited guests at PPAC on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:30 to 6P. PPAC Board of Directors Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. will present the ARTS Scholarships 2019 awards. For more information on the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program or the awards, please contact Cynthia Goldsmith at (401) 574-3105.
Three scholarships in memoriam will be awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; one from the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund, one from the Jessie's Dream Scholarship Fund, and one from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships.
With oversight from the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTS Scholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC's Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island's young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island's diverse populations.
In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of PPAC), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts. Since then, 576 scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students.
The total amount of awards given will increase to 611 scholarships after the awards ceremony on May 8. Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Mount Saint Charles Academy, Trinity Repertory Theatre, CCRI - Kids College, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.
2019 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS
- Kayloni Almonte - Sophia Academy, Providence
- Riley Barrio - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Alexis Belanger - Joseph L. McCourt Middle School, Cumberland
- Bailey Brennan - Frank E. Thompson Middle School, Newport
- Asniel Cruzeta - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence
- Claire Cunningham - Lincoln School, Providence
- Joseph Davis - Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary School, Johnston
- Isabella D'Errico - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston
- Tatiana DiCecco - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Cristofer Flores - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Mia Gomez - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence
- Cadence Koenig - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Zachary Leone - Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
- Avery Lough - Saint Philip School, Greenville
- Thynashia Lovett - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
- Camden Lussier - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Delia Macedo - Francis J. Varieur Elementary School, Pawtucket
- Ashley Matos - Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Payton Mays - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Alayna Medina - Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School, Warwick
- Bilma Morales - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence
- Migdalia Morales - Segue Institute for Learning, Central Falls
- Cain Morton - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick
- Ashley Muchiri - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington
- Paolo Ordinola - Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence
- Wendy Panadero Dubon - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
- Shaily Quiroa - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Saphire Rai-Hoffman - French American School, Providence
- Fabricio Reyes - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence
- Isabel Sullivan - Saint Margaret School, Rumford
- Xyarrah Tejeda - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence
- Maggrey Volcimus - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
2019 Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship Recipient:
Nina Lautieri - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston
Funded by the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund
2019 Jessie's Dream Scholarship Recipient:
Haylie O'Connor - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick
Funded by Jessie's Dream Scholarship Fund
2019 Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarship Recipient:
Karyssa Maynard - Ponaganset High School, North Scituate
Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships