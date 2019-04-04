PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2019 Recipients

Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program, along with members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), are pleased to announce the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust and PPAC Annual Fund Donors. This year's program will award scholarships to 35 talented Rhode Island students, aged 11 - 14, each of whom will receive a scholarship of up to $500 to attend a local summer arts education program of their choice (please see below for the list of ARTS Scholarships 2019 winners).



The ARTS Scholarships 2019 awards will be presented to the winners during a ceremony for recipients and invited guests at PPAC on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:30 to 6P. PPAC Board of Directors Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. will present the ARTS Scholarships 2019 awards. For more information on the ARTS Scholarships 2019 program or the awards, please contact Cynthia Goldsmith at (401) 574-3105.



Three scholarships in memoriam will be awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; one from the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund, one from the Jessie's Dream Scholarship Fund, and one from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships.



With oversight from the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTS Scholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC's Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island's young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island's diverse populations.



In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of PPAC), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts. Since then, 576 scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students.



The total amount of awards given will increase to 611 scholarships after the awards ceremony on May 8. Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Mount Saint Charles Academy, Trinity Repertory Theatre, CCRI - Kids College, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.



2019 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS

Kayloni Almonte - Sophia Academy, Providence

Riley Barrio - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Alexis Belanger - Joseph L. McCourt Middle School, Cumberland

Bailey Brennan - Frank E. Thompson Middle School, Newport

Asniel Cruzeta - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence

Claire Cunningham - Lincoln School, Providence

Joseph Davis - Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary School, Johnston

Isabella D'Errico - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston

Tatiana DiCecco - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Cristofer Flores - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Mia Gomez - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence

Cadence Koenig - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Zachary Leone - Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Avery Lough - Saint Philip School, Greenville

Thynashia Lovett - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Camden Lussier - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Delia Macedo - Francis J. Varieur Elementary School, Pawtucket

Ashley Matos - Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Payton Mays - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Alayna Medina - Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School, Warwick

Bilma Morales - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence

Migdalia Morales - Segue Institute for Learning, Central Falls

Cain Morton - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick

Ashley Muchiri - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Paolo Ordinola - Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence

Wendy Panadero Dubon - Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence

Shaily Quiroa - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Saphire Rai-Hoffman - French American School, Providence

Fabricio Reyes - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence

Isabel Sullivan - Saint Margaret School, Rumford

Xyarrah Tejeda - Carl G. Lauro Middle School, Providence

Maggrey Volcimus - Gov. Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence





2019 Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship Recipient:

Nina Lautieri - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston

Funded by the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund





2019 Jessie's Dream Scholarship Recipient:

Haylie O'Connor - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick

Funded by Jessie's Dream Scholarship Fund





2019 Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarship Recipient:

Karyssa Maynard - Ponaganset High School, North Scituate

Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships





