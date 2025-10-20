PPAC President And CEO Honored With Civic Impact Award At WaterFire Providence's FireBall Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WaterFire Providence has honored PPAC President and CEO, J.L. “Lynn” Singleton with the WaterFire Civic Impact Award, in recognition of Singleton's leadership in the Rhode Island arts community.



Singleton, along with fellow community leaders Valerie Tutson, Cortney Nicolato and Malcom G. Chace III and Family, was recognized at WaterFire's FireBall Gala: Phoenix Rising on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The black-tie optional event was held at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence's revitalized Olneyville neighborhood.



“When I became the President of the Providence Performing Arts Center, I envisioned bringing the theatre back to its original glory, when it opened in 1928. I also wanted it to become a place that people were excited to go to and experience live musical theatre and concerts,” Singleton said. “I greatly appreciate being honored with the Civic Impact Award, thank you. This award is also thanks to the support of PPAC's outstanding Board of Directors, led by Chair Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., and our dynamic, dedicated staff.”



Singleton has been a visionary leader since becoming the President of PPAC in 1983. Under his guidance, PPAC has evolved from near bankruptcy to being one of North America's premier not-for-profit theatres, boosting tourism and the local economy, launching 24 national Broadway tours, and receiving five Tony Awards and an Olivier Award as part of a coalition of independent theatres. Singleton has also ensured that PPAC is poised for the future, stewarding the restoration of the 1928 building to its historic grandeur while modernizing its infrastructure.

Singleton's contributions have earned him multiple accolades, including Providence Business News' “Driving Force” recognition (2011, 2016, 2021), Trinity Repertory Company's Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts (2012), and the inaugural Providence Renaissance Award for Highest Achievement in the Arts. In 1988, he founded Professional Facilities Management, Inc., a PPAC subsidiary, that has grown to have 10 theatrical clients in six states. Singleton is also a voting member of the Tony Awards. He received an Emmy Award for Best Art Direction for A&E's presentation of Peter Pan. In 2023, Lynn Singleton was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.