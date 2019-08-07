PPAC Announces SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS to Participate In Education Initiative
The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announces that THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be the third show participating in the Theatre's "Experience PPAC" program.
Experience PPAC is a state-wide, education initiative that will provide every tenth grader in Rhode Island with an opportunity to see a select touring Broadway performance at PPAC. For the 2019/2020 Season, high school sophomores will have the opportunity to attend Thursday morning presentations of COME FROM AWAY (Thursday, December 5 at 11A), FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (Thursday, February 13 at 10A), and THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Thursday, May 14 at 10A). These three shows are part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series. Each Experience PPAC performance will include a thirty-minute post-show Q & A with the cast and crew.
Experience PPAC is made possible by PPAC's Board of Directors and Staff who strongly believe in the value of arts education. Working in partnership with PPAC, bus transportation company FIRST STUDENT will provide transportation to and from these shows. Tickets to these shows and busing are paid for by PPAC. There is no charge to the students or their schools for the theatre tickets or for bus transportation.
Working in close collaboration with each school district, Experience PPAC supports each district's core curriculum and helps bring it to life through this experiential learning model. Show study guides will be provided to schools prior to their attendance of the specified performance so that they can engage in the educational material, creative concepts, and lessons prior to attending.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.
The Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.
Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.
For more information on Experience PPAC, please contact Director of Outreach and Engagement Dana Brazil at dbrazil@ppacri.org or (401) 574-3132.