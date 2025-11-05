Oversoul Theatre Collective to Present THUMP & SOUL NETWORKING SESSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oversoul Theatre Collective is inviting artists, entrepreneurs, cultural organizers, and community members to come together for the Thump & Soul Networking Session on Saturday, November 15 at 8:00 PM at Sleep Center NB. The evening will blend community-building with the warm, infectious soundscape of Classic R&B and Soulful House Music, curated by WAMPTRONICA, the region's First Nations and Afrocentric underground dance music collective.

Designed as both a social mixer and a creative incubator, the event encourages participants to Connect • Create • Collaborate, sparking new partnerships and artistic possibilities across New Bedford's growing arts and culture landscape. Guests are invited to network, share ideas, and enjoy an atmosphere rooted in joy and cultural expression.

The night will also feature live art by Deutra the Caricature Artist, as well as specialty Margarita Tea by True North Nutrition, highlighting local creative talent and small business innovation.

The THUMP & SOUL SESSION is a monthly gathering presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective. Since 2022, the Session has served as a hub for House Music enthusiasts in New Bedford, offering both indoor fall - winter events (October through May) and its summertime outdoor counterpart, SOUL on the MOVE, which activates public spaces across the city June through October. WAMPTRONICA serves as the resident DJ collective, with guest DJs from across the region contributing to the session's evolving sound and atmosphere.