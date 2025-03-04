Oversoul Theatre Collective Reveals Upcoming March Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oversoul Theatre Collective, the resident arts organization at the Underground Railroad Cafe & Gallery, will present an exciting lineup of cultural and artistic events this March. As a nonprofit, professional arts and education organization, OTC continues to cultivate community-driven creative experiences, deeply rooted in the rich artistic traditions of Old Bedford Village.

March 13 | 8 PM - The JAZZ CULTURE Workshop & Jam Session

Musicians, singers, and poets are invited to bring their instruments and voices to this immersive and interactive evening. The session is both a learning experience and an open jam, welcoming artists of all levels to explore the power of jazz in an inspiring environment.

March 15 | 8 PM - The THUMP & SOUL SESSION

Get ready to move! Experience the best in Afro, Deep, and Soulful House Music, Afrobeat, and Rare Groove, spun by the resident collective WAMPTRONICA alongside an A-list lineup of guest DJs and underground performers. This electrifying night promises high-energy rhythms and deep musical connections.

March 19 | 7 PM - The GRIOT's Corner

An open mic and writer's workshop for poets, essayists, short story writers, and storytellers. Engage in thought-provoking topical discussions and share your work in a supportive, creative space. This is an evening to create, learn, teach, and grow!

All events will take place at the Underground Railroad Cafe & Gallery, 213 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA. A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged to support OTC's mission and programs.

Since May 2024, Oversoul Theatre Collective has been in residence at the Underground Railroad Cafe & Gallery, offering dynamic programs to expand, enhance, and restore New Bedford's artistic and cultural landscape. With a particular focus on the Old Bedford Village community-historically a thriving hub for Cape Verdean, West Indian, Native American, and Latino arts and culture-OTC is dedicated to preserving and advancing these vibrant traditions.

OTC's programs receive generous support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Nsase Trust, Osborne Trust Fellowship, Polyphonic Studios Mobile Studio, and private supporters.

Join us this March at Oversoul @ The Underground-where culture, creativity, and community converge!

