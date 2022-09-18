New England Music Hall of Fame to Honor 2022 Journalist of the Year Patrice Wood

On October 30, 2022 at The Knickerbocker Music Center at 35 Railroad Ave, Westerly, RI the New England Music Hall of Fame www.nemhof.com will be inducting Westerly's own Matthias Steele; former longtime President of the CT Blues Society Ed Stack; co-founder of Roomful of Blues/ Rhode Island native Greg Piccolo; Connecticut Blues duo Marci and Jim Hooper; and Connecticut soul singer Bob Orsi. In addition, The Knickerbocker Music Center's rich cultural history will be spotlighted with its induction as a historical landmark.

The October 30th inductees will be joining such New England music legends as Boston's former guitarist Barry Goudreau, Grammy winner Paula Cole, Emmy award-winning composer Brian Keane, blues legend James Montgomery, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gene Pitney, and many more.

The event will be hosted by blues master and multiple hall of fame inductee New Haven resident Paul Gabriel https://www.paulgabriel.net/ . Organizing this event are NEMHOF Co-Founders Guilford native /endorsed drummer Kathy Steahle http://steahle.com/ and Groton native international award winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ "It will be an honor to finally be able to meet the amazing Patrice Wood of WJAR, she truly deserves this award"

The first-ever NEMHOF Media Awards ( https://nemhof.com/nemhof-media%2Fmusic-awards) will be presented to Rhode Island's Emmy-Award winning Patrice Wood https://turnto10.com/station/people/patrice-wood-09-26-2015 of WJAR, who will receive the inaugural NEMHOF Journalist Of The Year,

Patrice is the main news anchor for WJAR, the NBC affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island. She also serves as the education reporter and the Tuesday´s Child segment host. She was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame Women Inductees. She was also inducted into the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame.

Born in Rockford, Ohio, Wood received a Bachelor of Science in journalism from Bowling Green State University. She started her career reporting and presenting at WDHO-TV in Toledo, Ohio, and did internships with ABC News, United States House of Representatives and Time magazine.

Wood joined WJAR in February 1980, first as a reporter and weekend newsreader, and was promoted to the weeknight 11 o'clock newscasts in 1982. In 1988 she became anchor of the 5:30p.m. edition, the new 5:00 p.m. hour newscast in 1995 and added to her duties the 6:00 report in 1997. She worked most of her tenure with longtime anchor Doug White, along with meteorologist Gary Ley and sportscaster Frank Carpano. She interviewed many personalities, such as Oprah Winfrey and Mark Wahlberg. Wood is the longest-serving female newscaster in Providence television history, with 40 years on air. According to her, 60% of the children featured on her long-running segment Tuesday´s Child have found a new home.

Also honored that evening will be Connecticut's Thomas Horan, who will receive the Bruce Rieder Award For Photography. Earlier this year, former New London's WFSB bureau chief Kevin Hogan was honored with The Denise Award, the New England Music Hall of Fames lifetime Achievement Award for Media, named in memoriam after WFSB's longtime anchor Denise D'Ascenzo.

The evening will feature a full concert set by NEMHOF Hall of Fame inductee and lead singer of NBC's Saturday Night Live Band Beehive Queen Christine Ohlman https://christineohlman.net/, who will be performing with Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez, including NEMHOF Inductee and former guitarist for Joe Cocker Cliff Goodwin.

The New England Music Hall of Fame's mission is to "educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene and the people who represent it." This evening's goal is to not only celebrate the careers of these musicians and media stars, but to also emphasize the strong ties between the Arts in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The event begins at 6:30 pm. Please come for this historic celebration of the power of music throughout New England. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDlblAr-jbA tickets are available https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197530®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fknickmusic.com%2Fevents%2F2022%2F10%2F30%2Fchristine-ohlman-rebel-montez?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1