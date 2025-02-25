NEVER THE SINNER By John Logan to be Presented at Reverie Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reverie Theatre Group will continue their second season with John Logan's true crime thriller NEVER THE SINNER, directed by Nicholas Francis D'Amico. This is the first time Reverie will produce a play that is not in the public domain or developmental work.

NEVER THE SINNER will be presented for 6 performances beginning Thursday, March 27th through Sunday, April 6th at the Bill Hutchinson Black Box Theater located in downtown Providence.

"Our company is thrilled to be producing a play by John Logan, one of America's greatest contemporary playwrights, and to be presenting work that drafts off the current cultural obsession with true crime and the media's role in this captivating genre.

Reverie will be taking a unique approach to this story by focusing on the themes and ideas that pour off the pages of the play, rather than its historical accuracy. Our modern take on the character of Clarence Darrow and putting the reporters, who typically blend into the background, front and center to demonstrate their importance in how the trial of Leopold and Loeb is presented to the public makes NEVER THE SINNER feel fresh and as poignant as ever."

- Lauren Katherine Pothier, Artistic Director, Reverie Theatre Group

Reverie Theatre Group's production of John Logan's Never the Sinner opens March 27 and closes April 6 after 6 performances.

In 1924, Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb abducted and killed fourteen-year-old Bobby Franks, horrifying an entire nation. NEVER THE SINNER is John Logan's documentary-style play about the case, known in its time as the "crime of the century" and still one of the most notorious. Considering themselves Nietsche's "supermen," the teens decide to commit the "perfect murder" for the thrill of it all, followed by the sensational trial where renowned defense attorney Clarence Darrow is able to get the culprits sentenced to life in prison, rather than the death penalty. This episodic play moves backward and forward in time and challenges audiences to "hate the sin, not the sinner."

