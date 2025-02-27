MOZART'S MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR By Judith Lynn Stillman Comes to Sapinsley Hall This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mozart's Magical Mystery Tour: A Play-within-a-Concert-written and performed by Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, featuring Stillman and Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and actor Michael Liebhauser-brings to life the extraordinary music and fascinating world of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This multimedia event offers a journey into the genius of one of history's greatest composers.

Mozart's Magical Mystery Tour gives audiences a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in Stillman's engaging Play-within-a-Concert production, seamlessly blending music, theatre, and visual art. The performance features beloved Mozart chamber music alongside captivating narration by Michael Liebhauser, who recently portrayed Mozart in The Gamm Theatre's Amadeus.

Mozart's Magical Mystery Tour will be performed twice:

• Monday, March 31st, 2025, at 12:00 PM - Venue: Sapinsley Hall, Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, RI 02908. FREE admission with registration at masterworksconcerts.org

• Saturday, April 5th, 2025, at 4:00 PM - Venue: Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, 667 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914. For tickets: riphil.org.

The estimated run time is 75 minutes. For ticketing information, visit masterworksconcerts.org for the free March 31st performance or riphil.org for the April 5th ticketed performance.

