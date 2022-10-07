Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize- Winning SWEAT Opens At The Gamm 

A collision of race, class, and friendship among steel mill workers, Sweat speaks to this moment in American history.

Oct. 07, 2022  

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Sweat - one of the most heralded plays of recent years. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, this contemporary masterwork speaks to the plight of the American worker and the fragile bonds that hold our communities together. Sometimes shocking and often surprisingly funny, Sweat captures the roots of economic insecurity with power and grace.

With a cast of newcomers and Gamm favorites, Rachel Walshe, the theater's associate artistic director, helms the story of working-class friends brought to a tragic breaking point by the decline of manufacturing jobs and the pressures of family. A collision of race, class, and friendship among steel mill workers, Sweat speaks to this moment in American history, Walshe noted.

"There are many fault lines in the landscape of American politics. The collapse of the steel industry and the financial ruin it brought to laboring families across this nation is one that Sweat animates with fearlessness and compassion. I am so excited to bring this play to Rhode Island audiences who I hope see their own humanity, struggles, joys and fights reflected in the lives of the powerful characters in Nottage's masterpiece," Walshe said.

Sweat runs from Nov. 3-27 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $55-$65; preview performances (Nov. 3-6) are $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-can rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/sweat. Health and safety protocols at gammtheatre.org.

Life is hard but reassuringly predictable for a tight-knit group of friends in blue-collar Reading, Pa. On the factory floor and in the local bar, bonds are forged, drinks are downed, and gossip flows. But when layoffs and picket lines chip away at their trust, friends find themselves pitted against each other in a primal fight for survival. From its slow-burn opening to its electrifying end, Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play confronts race, deindustrialization, and the ever-shrinking middle class with humor and heart.





Trinity Rep Announces 46th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROLTrinity Rep Announces 46th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 7, 2022

Trinity Repertory Company returns to live performances with its 46th annual holiday production of A Christmas Carol. Noted for being a new production each year, the 2022 production will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy, a recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Directing, and features longtime company member Phyllis Kay as Ebenezer Scrooge. 
COME FROM AWAY Tour Returns to Providence Performing Arts Center in FebruaryCOME FROM AWAY Tour Returns to Providence Performing Arts Center in February
October 6, 2022

The national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its highly-anticipated return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for a limited engagement February 21 – 26, 2023. COME FROM AWAY tickets go on sale on Friday, October 7.
John Mellencamp Comes To PPAC In 2023 John Mellencamp Comes To PPAC In 2023
September 30, 2022

Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February.
PPAC Celebrates MEAN GIRLS DAY on October 3PPAC Celebrates MEAN GIRLS DAY on October 3
September 30, 2022

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is celebrating MEAN GIRLS Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, right before the MEAN GIRLS national tour plays at PPAC Tuesday, October 4 through Sunday, October 9!
Photos: First Look At World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE At Wilbury Theatre GroupPhotos: First Look At World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE At Wilbury Theatre Group
September 29, 2022

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the World Premiere of Silhouette of a Silhouette by Rhode Island icon Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays - September 30 through October 16. See photos from the production.