KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024

America’s preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is extending their 50th Anniversary Tour to May 2024, including a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8P. The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theatres and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Tickets for KANSAS go on sale on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at Click Here and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $45 - $125; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Limited VIP packages are also available. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

KANSAS Fan Club, American Express Card Holders, and other presales begin today, September 12, at 11A.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” offers KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to being able for fans in more locations to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!” Ehart adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

In a recent tribute to the band’s five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - KANSAS Hits 50

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years.” He concludes, “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

To further celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS’s sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song “Can I Tell You.” Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas

KANSAS boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.