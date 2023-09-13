KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024

The concert is on Friday, May 17, 2024.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co. Photo 4 Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co.

KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024

America’s preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is extending their 50th Anniversary Tour to May 2024, including a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8P.  The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theatres and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada. 

Tickets for KANSAS go on sale on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at Click Here and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $45 - $125; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Limited VIP packages are also available.  Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. 

KANSAS Fan Club, American Express Card Holders, and other presales begin today, September 12, at 11A.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” offers  KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to being able for fans in more locations to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!” Ehart adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

In a recent tribute to the band’s five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions,  KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - KANSAS Hits 50

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments  KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years.” He concludes, “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

To further celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across  KANSAS’s sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song “Can I Tell You.” Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas

KANSAS boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Second Show Added For JOHN & PETE at PPAC Photo
Second Show Added For JOHN & PETE at PPAC

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added for comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson’s live show “John & Pete” at PPAC. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Review: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre

What did our critic think of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre? The Gamm theatre launches its 2023-24 season with Suzan-Lori Parks’ multi-award winning play, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG. On its surface, it’s the story of two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, who share a troubled past and are now sharing a room in a squalid boardinghouse while trying to figure out a path forward. Underneath, however, is a text that is rich with multiple layers of interpretation and commentary on the American Dream, capitalism, Black masculinity, and so much more.

3
KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024 Photo
KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024

America’s preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is extending their 50th Anniversary Tour to May 2024, including a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, May 17, 2024. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Bring Live Show JOHN & PETE to PPAC Photo
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Bring Live Show JOHN & PETE to PPAC

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will co-headline at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Friday, October 27 at 7P. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Roundabout Productions (9/14-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROMEO & JULIET
Burbage Theatre Co (8/31-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You