Judith Lynn Stillman Reveals Fall 2025 Chamber Music Season

Judith Lynn Stillman, Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, has announced a Fall 2025 season of chamber music concerts. MOSAIC brings to life extraordinary chamber music spanning four centuries!

The first program takes place at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3:00 PM, and at Sapinsley Hall, Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Rhode Island College, Providence, RI, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 12:00 Noon.

The MOSAIC program guides the audience from the elegance of Jean-Baptiste Loeillet in the late Baroque, through the charm of Franz Schubert and the majesty of Ludwig van Beethoven, to the brilliance of John Williams-a sweeping journey across four centuries of music, imagination, and expression. Performances feature members of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Judith Lynn Stillman at the piano.

WINTERLUDES follows with two festive performances at Sapinsley Hall, Rhode Island College. Mark your calendars for a winter holiday-themed extravaganza, featuring Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella sharing seasonal stories and Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends performing music of the season.

WINTERLUDES, a magical wintry event, is FREE and open to the public, taking place on Wednesday, November 25, 2025, at 12:00 Noon and 7:30 PM.

Registration required to attend these FREE Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends chamber music events at Rode Island College:

MOSAIC: https://masterworksconcerts.com/mosaic/

WINTERLUDES: https://masterworksconcerts.com/winterludes/

To purchase tickets to the Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends concert at the Rhode Island Philharmonic's Music School, contact the Rhode Island Philharmonic Box Office:

401.248.7000. boxoffice@riphil.org