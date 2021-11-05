John Michael Dias to Star as Evita Loca in PROFESSIONAL CHRISTMAS LADY

On December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM New Bedford Festival Theatre will celebrate the return engagement of John Michael Dias (Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway) as Evita Loca in Professional Christmas Lady.

Evita Loca is coming to town and straight down your chimney in Professional Christmas Lady, an all-live singing Christmas extravaganza. You better watch out 'cause her Christmas sack is full and ready to burst. HO HO HOpe you'll join them!

Professional Christmas Lady will run for one performance at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets: $25-$35

Tickets are available: In Person at the Zeiterion Box Office, over the phone (508) 994- 2900, or online at zeiterion.org.

Festival Theatre invites audiences to help celebrate the December holidays with Carols and Cocktails, a complimentary holiday party which will take place before and after the December 3rd performance.

Toast the start of the 2021 holiday season with holiday sweets, a cash bar and more!