Jim Jefferies Comes To The VETS In Providence This Summer

The performance is set for August 26.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies (Legit, FX; The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central) brings his world-wide Give 'Em What They Want Tour to The VETS in Providence August 26, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787).

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019, At the end of 2019 he started Oblivious tour in 2020 where he toured all around Europe and North America. Jim's ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

For more information visit jimjefferies.com.





