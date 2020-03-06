Click Here for More Articles on Jesus Christ Superstar- National Tour
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Play Providence Performing Arts Center
Jesus Christ Superstar will come to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) from Tuesday, March 31 to Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. In Providence, Jesus Christ Superstar is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.
Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $41; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show dates.
Groups of 15 or more may contact Paul Hiatt at (401) 574-3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org to order group tickets; to learn more about Group Sales, visit:
ppacri.org/events-tickets/group-tickets/jesus-christ-superstar/
Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award-winning Regent's Park production will play over 50 markets throughout North America.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production had a limited engagement in the West End at Barbican in 2019.
The North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com
