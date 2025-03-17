JERRY AND JOE: BIRTH OF A SUPERHEO to be Presented by The Daydream Theatre and the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Daydream Theatre and the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will present the spring show "Jerry and Joe: Birth of the Superhero. The play is written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.

This will be Daydream Theatre Company's first show back with Bell Street Chapel in more than a decade and we couldn't be more excited. The location is 5 Bell Street Providence RI.

Any press, articles, or reviews are welcome. The show will have performances on May 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24, 2025 at 8pm.

In the late 1930's, Jerry and Joe sold their comic book creation for the sum of 130 dollars. Superman went on to become an icon, leaving two young men from Cleveland, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster near penniless as the creators of the first superhero in comics. This is their story, an adventure brim full of humor, heartbreak, and redemption. Tickets are 18 dollars online and 20 dollars at the door.

The cast includes: David Weber II, Derek Laurendeau, Julian Trilling, Jon Govoni, Tom Chen, Lionel Lafleur, Julia Levine, Emily Partington, Dennise Kowalczyk, Arianna DePalma, Geoff White, Nathan Suher, Greyson Yarger, Timothy DeLisle. Stage manager:Jeni Hayden: Poster design by Arlen Schumer.

