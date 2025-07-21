HORNS ROCK! Takes The Stage At Cotuit Center For The Arts This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Horns Rock! from August 14–24, a high-energy musical revue celebrating some of the greatest pop, soul, funk, and rock hits of the past seventy years.

Featuring a blazing horn section and an all-star cast of Cape Cod vocalists and musicians, the production will run for two weekends, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 4:00 p.m.

Conceived and produced by Joe Mongelli, Horns Rock! features vocalists Sheree Dunwell, Latez Crawley (of Funktapuss), and Joe Merrick, backed by the Cape Star Band. Audiences can expect renditions of music by Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Ricky Martin, James Brown, and more.

“This show is pure energy! It's a full-blown concert experience with the heart of musical theater,” said David Kuehn, Executive Director of Cotuit Center for the Arts. “You're going to hear the songs you love performed by some of the most talented artists on Cape Cod. Horns Rock! is a must-see for music lovers of all ages.”

Blending timeless hits, dynamic instrumentation, and high-impact stage presence, the show offers something for fans of every genre—from Motown to modern pop.

Ticketing Information

Performances take place at Cotuit Center for the Arts, located at 4404 Falmouth Rd, Cotuit, MA. Tickets are available online at cotuit.org/shows-events/horns-rock or by calling 508-428-0669.