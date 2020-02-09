HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to PPAC

The national tour of HELLO, DOLLY! will play at PPAC Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 8. The National Tour stars Carolee Carmello as "Dolly Gallagher Levi."

Tickets for HELLO, DOLLY! are available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), by visiting ppacri.org or by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $41; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (401) 574-3162. The PPAC Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P; and 2 hours prior to all curtain times.

In Providence, HELLO, DOLLY! is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Director Jerry Zaks ' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY!is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization 's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

For more information, visit www.hellodollyonbroadway.com





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You