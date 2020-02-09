HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to PPAC
The national tour of HELLO, DOLLY! will play at PPAC Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 8. The National Tour stars Carolee Carmello as "Dolly Gallagher Levi."
Tickets for HELLO, DOLLY! are available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), by visiting ppacri.org or by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $41; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (401) 574-3162. The PPAC Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P; and 2 hours prior to all curtain times. In Providence, HELLO, DOLLY! is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.
Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY!is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!" Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Ben Whiteley (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting). HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.
For more information, visit www.hellodollyonbroadway.comCarolee Carmello (Dolly Gallagher Levi) has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals and is a three-time Tony Award-nominee for her performances in Parade, Lestat and Scandalous. She recently completed a year-long run as Mrs. Lovett in the critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd at New York's Barrow Street Theatre. Additional Broadway roles include Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting; Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland (Drama Desk Award nomination); Mother Superior in Sister Act; Alice Beineke in The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations); Donna in Mamma Mia!; Ms. Pennywise in Urinetown; Kate in Kiss Me, Kate; Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel; Abigail Adams in 1776; Cordelia in Falsettos; and Oolie in City of Angels. Off-Broadway credits include John & Jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Hello Again (Obie Award), A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues and Elegies. Television credits include "The Deuce," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Law & Order: SVU," "Frasier," "Ed" and "Remember W.E.N.N." (SAG Award nomination). Ms. Carmello was nominated for an Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress in the award-winning webseries "Indoor Boys." Her concert appearances have taken her across America and Europe, including engagements at Lincoln Center, Town Hall and Carnegie Hall.