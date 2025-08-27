Gregory Alan Isakov Will Perform With the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregory Alan Isakov will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:30P. Isakov has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Chicago Philharmonic and the Colorado Symphony, among others.

The PPAC Box Office's address is 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10A to 5P and Saturday from 10A to 2P. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist/musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums: That Sea, The Gambler; This Empty Northern Hemisphere; The Weatherman; Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony; Evening Machines (nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album), and Appaloosa Bones. Isakov tours internationally with his band.

Isakov's new record, Appaloosa Bones, was released via Dualtone/Suitcase Town Music. Of the album, MOJO states, “Prime Isakov: his velvet baritone glides over elegant and shimmering Wild West mirages.” The Associated Press proclaims, “He has that magical ability to convey both urgency and grandeur at the same time…Simple. Straightforward. Utterly evocative.” And No Depression declares, “This is Isakov's genius. He turns a short poem into a magnificent piece of music that can captivate for hours.”

When he is not on the road, he runs Starling Farm (a small farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to CSA members, restaurants, and Community Food Share (a local food bank).