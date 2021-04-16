Granite Theatre Announces Return to the Stage With BELLE OF AMHERST

The Granite Theatre will present the Granite's FIRST STAGE PERFORMANCE since the pandemic shuttered all theatre venues. Belle of Amherst by William Luce is a one-woman play about the life of Emily Dickinson. Known as a recluse and gardener during her life, her wealth of poetry was only discovered and published after her death. This 1976 play uses Dickinson's work, diaries, and letters to recollect her encounters with the significant players in her life - family, friends, and literary acquaintances. It balances the bitterness of her seclusion with the brief moments when she was able to experience some happiness.

In her lively intro-video Director Paula Glen engages with actor Steph Rodger who shares a few surprises she learned about this reclusive poet and how she prepared to bring the full depth of Dickinson's complex character and raw emotion to life.

This show will be available for theatre lovers to stream on demand beginning April 24th, 12a.m. through April 26th, 12a.m. EDT. Use the link below for ticket information and streaming instructions.

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50142