Gamm Welcomes New Fellows Cohort

he 10-month program in partnership with Rhode Island's public institutions of higher education is a paid fellowship.

Sep. 13, 2022  

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) welcomes a new cohort of emerging artists of color to its Gamm Fellowship Program. As in the program's 2021-22 pilot year, the three fellows are recent graduates of the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), Rhode Island College (RIC), and the University of Rhode Island (URI). The 10-month program in partnership with Rhode Island's public institutions of higher education is a paid fellowship designed to provide an immersive experience and establish mentoring relationships between aspiring and established theater professionals.

Over the course of The Gamm's 2022-23 season, fellows once again will engage in all areas of creative, administrative, and educational theater making. Each also has been paired with an advanced career mentor who will provide guidance about making a living in the theater industry.

"The continuation of the Gamm Fellowship Program is the result of a highly successful pilot season," said Gamm Managing Director Amy Gravell. "Bridging the gap between higher education and professional theater training is paramount to the program. It allows the next generation of artists of color to have a fully immersive, hands-on experience. We are thrilled to welcome this new group of burgeoning theater artists."

The Gamm Fellowship Program is funded in part by the Otto H. York Foundation and the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

Autumn Jefferson of Danielson, Conn. graduated from Rhode Island College ('22) with a B.A. in musical theater. At RIC, she appeared in Cabaret, 1776, Much Ado About Nothing and other productions. Through RIC, she is a Miranda Family Scholarship fellow, which is awarded to talented, underrepresented populations who are pursuing a career in music, theater or dance. Autumn was a Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival nominee for the Richard Maltby Jr. Award for Musical Theatre. Autumn's mentor is Rodney Witherspoon, an actor (Ironbound at The Gamm), writer, director, and teaching artist, and a graduate of Brown/Trinity Rep's M.F.A. program.

"I'm overjoyed to take part in the Gamm Fellowship Program," Autumn said. "I have so many creative ideas bottled up inside of me and cannot wait to express them through theater. I'm excited to excel in my art while surrounded by such creative and welcoming individuals."

Omar Laguerre-Lewis of Westchester, N.Y. has a B.F.A. in theater with a concentration in acting from the University of Rhode Island ('22). At URI, he appeared in Twelfth Night, Miss Nelson is Missing!, A Brief History of the Earth and Everything in It, and other productions. He has also acted with Burbage Theatre Company in Junk and The Squirrels, and with Contemporary Theater Company in The Neverending Story. Omar's mentor is Joe Wilson, Jr., a resident actor and artistic staff member at Trinity Repertory Co., director (including An Octroon at The Gamm), and professor and artist in residence at Wheaton College.

"I'm so excited about this opportunity to make connections and learn from the wonderful professionals at The Gamm," Omar said. "It's an honor and a privilege to be selected as a fellow and I look forward to growing as an artist under this program."

Ednilson "Eddy" Tavares of Pawtucket, RI graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island ('22) with an A.F.A. in general studies and a concentration in theater. At CCRI, he appeared in Detroit '67, I And You, Water by the Spoonful, Three Years From Thirty, and Othello, as well as other area productions. Eddy played competitive soccer for nine years. His introduction to theater happened during high school as a Gamm Summer Intensive (GSI) camper. Eddy's mentor is Sophia Blum, a stage and film actor (Describe the Night at The Gamm), a teaching artist for both The Gamm and Moses Brown School, and an independent monologue coach.

"I'm beyond excited to be part of this fellowship and thankful for all the help that CCRI's theater department has given me," Tavares said. "My first performance for a live audience was a GSI production, which sparked my passion for the craft. I have grown extensively since then and am ready to just soak in as much as possible as a Gamm fellow."

