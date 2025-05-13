Gamm Raises $283,000 at Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) held its annual benefit on Thursday, May 8 with a celebration of its 40-year history. With all the red-carpet glamour befitting its biggest fundraiser to date, the nonprofit theater raised an impressive $283,000 toward its artistic and education programs as it heads into a new decade of endless possiblities.

From the Biltmore Ballroom at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Providence, guests at “A Grand Night” enjoyed panoramic views of the cityscape and a heartfelt and hilarious program of musical performances, playful awards, and the honoring of two special guests.

Fred Reinhardt, president and CEO of Greenwood Credit Union and his team received The Gamm's annual David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of their crucial philanthropic support and fiscal guidance since the theater's move to Warwick in 2018. The Gamm also paid tribute to the achievements of Tony Award-winning actor and Rhode Island native Andrew Burnap, whose skyrocketing career bridges Broadway and Hollywood. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama, Andrew won the 2020 Tony Award for his leading role in The Inheritance.

“What an unforgettable night we shared with our Gamm community whose philanthropy has allowed us to grow and fulfill our mission across four remarkable decades. Without our supporters in the room, as well as across the state and region, this theater simply would not exist,” said Gamm Executive Director Jason Cabral. “We were so proud to honor Fred and his Greenwood team, and also Andrew who took the night off Broadway to be with us and lift The Gamm up on what was a grand night indeed!"

The Gamm is deeply grateful for the generosity of Gala Co-chairs Greenwood Credit Union, The Markstone Family Charitable Foundation, and Miriam Weizenbaum, along with Gala Vice-Chairs Louis and Jennifer Martin, Navigant Credit Union, and Fred and Ellen Reinhardt.

