Fourth Performance Added For CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at PPAC

By popular demand, a fourth performance of CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been added on Saturday, December 18 at 11A at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the PPAC stage on Friday, December 17 at 7:30P and on Saturday, December 18 at 11A, 3P, and 7:30P. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

Tickets are now on sale for all four unforgettable performances at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org , and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A - 5P, Saturday, 10A - 2P, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting 401.574.3162.

BankNewport Family Night at CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is on Friday, December 17 at 7:30P. Buy one regularly priced ticket and receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger! BankNewport Family Night tickets are only available in-person and by phone. Family Night tickets are not available online and Golden Circle seating is excluded.

BankNewport Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "a delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load." "It's a show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it "a dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

As the lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eyes as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers, and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle, and stretch imaginations.

Audiences in Providence will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in hundreds of imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites.

Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, and extravagant theatrical production numbers.