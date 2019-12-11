FirstWorks Presents Aurea Ensemble Of Nature Composed Sunday, January 26, 2020, 4 p.m., First Unitarian Church of Providence 1 Benevolent Street, Providence.

Breaking boundaries between words and music, this performance ensemble with a superb string quartet at its core calls us to listen closely to some of America's most eloquent composers, poets and writers, pointing us to fira deeper understanding of our natural world.

Highly praised for its transcendent quality, "Of Nature Composed" premiered in 2016 to celebrate the centennial of the Pulitzer Prize through an exploration of nature, science, the arts and humanities.

This deftly arranged concert program features music by Pulitzer Prize winner John Luther Adams, "one of the most original musical thinkers of the new century" (The New Yorker), composers Charles Griffes, John Cage, Lou Harrison, and Charles Ives; Pulitzer Prize winning poets Galway Kinnell and Mary Oliver; former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; and naturalists Henry David Thoreau and John Muir.

Featuring:



Nigel Gore, spoken word

Chris Turner, harmonica, spoken word

Charles Dimmick, Alexey Shabalin, violins

Consuelo Sherba, viola

Emmanuel Feldman, cello

Tickets:

$30 advance / $35 at door

Student and educator discounts available

http://first-works.org / 401-421-4278

Presented as part of FirstWorks Earth First programming. Originally commissioned by Rhode Island Council for the Humanities in 2016 to celebrate the centennial of the Pulitzer Prize. Special thanks to FirstWorks' Earth First Supporters: National Grid Foundation, CDQ Trust and Nordson Corporation Foundation for making this program possible.





