Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patricia Hawkridge - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 65%

Kevin Thibault - WAR OF THE WORLDS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 23%

Jude Pescatello - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 7%

CJ Rocinski - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 5%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE 46%

Christin L. Goff - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 19%

Rebecca Maxfield - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 15%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 12%

Jeff Sullivan - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Jeffrey Sullivan - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Jeff Church - THE BIG-TIME VIRTUAL CELEBRATION - Burbage Theatre Co 0

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Mike Daniels - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 49%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 24%

Audrey Dubois - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 18%

Andrew Iacovelli - THE BIG-TIME VIRTUAL CELEBRATION - Burbage Theatre Co 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Rebello - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 59%

Donna Gorham - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 41%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tiffani Barbour - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 44%

Merrill Peiffer - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 32%

Lexie Dorsett Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 25%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carol Schlink - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 28%

Janette Talento-Ley - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 23%

MJ Daly - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Becky Minard - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 13%

Michelle Mania - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 11%

Darla Allen - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 5%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Claire Leatham - TEA FOR THREE - Granite Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa King - ALMOST, MAINE 30%

Bill Bullard - ALMOST, MAINE 11%

John Sheppard - ALMOST, MAINE 10%

Stephanie Traversa - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 10%

Gabbie Sanchez - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%

Tylar Jahumpa - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 6%

Pete Tarsi - ALMOST, MAINE 6%

Dan Ruppel - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 3%

Rachel Dulude - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Joyce Levin - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

David Crossley - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Joe Wilson Jr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 52%

Jamie Dufault - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) - Colonial Theatre 32%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 16%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 70%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 30%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 79%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 21%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Clement - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 55%

Dan Clement - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 27%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 18%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ALMOST, MAINE 50%

DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 20%

MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 15%

DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 11%

RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Al Bundonis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 39%

Jesse Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 32%

Sara Bartoszek - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 21%

David Elder - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremiah Clapp - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare - Colonial Theatre 25%

Geoff White - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 24%

Mark Carter - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 20%

James Brown - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 17%

Jeffrey Ouellette - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tobias Wilson - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 43%

Pooja Usgaonkar - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 39%

Victor Neto - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 55%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 22%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 20%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 3%